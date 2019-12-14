HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The mother of the man accused of killing Nassau Bay Sgt. Kaila Sullivan posted bond late Friday night.

Tiffany Henderson is charged with hindering apprehension. Her boyfriend is also facing the same charge. Geoffrey Wheeler posted bond earlier Friday.

Tiffany Henderson, 39, is the mother of 21-year-old Tavores Henderson. Authorities said Tavores Henderson was pulled over Tuesday night for speeding at a Nassau Bay apartment complex.

While authorities were conducting the traffic stop, they realized he had an active warrant for a domestic violence incident. While attempting to handcuff Henderson, he was able to push Sullivan away and get back into his vehicle, authorities said. He is accused of running her over, causing fatal injuries.

Tiffany Henderson was charged in connection with the incident because authorities determined that she helped her son get away from the crime scene and avoid arrest for nearly two days after the incident.

According to court documents, when she was first questioned about her son's whereabouts a few hours after the deadly incident, Tiffany Henderson denied knowing who Tavores Henderson was at all. After more questioning, she admitted to being his biological mother, court records said.

During the initial questioning, Tiffany Henderson and Wheeler both denied knowing where Tavores Henderson was located.

During their investigation, authorities found out that Tavores Henderson was taken to a South Loop hotel on the night of the incident. Surveillance video showed Tiffany Henderson and Wheeler dropped him off before speaking to authorities.

When asked why she initially lied, according to court documents, Tiffany Henderson said, "Because I am a mom."

When Wheeler was asked why he lied, he reportedly said, "Because I was scared."

The arrest

A Crime Stoppers tip led to Thursday's arrest of Tavores Henderson.

Two other people were inside the southeast Houston home Thursday when Henderson was arrested. Gonzalez said they could be charged in connection with the case as well.

Authorities said that when Henderson realized the house he was hiding in was completely surrounded, he surrendered and gave a full confession. He told investigators that he knew Sullivan was still partially inside his vehicle when he sped away from the scene in Nassau Bay and ran her over.

Who is Sullivan?

Sullivan was a 15-year-veteran of the force. She was also a mother. She is the second officer who has died in the Houston area in a matter of days.

Last weekend, Houston Police Department Sgt. Christ Brewster, 32, was shot and killed while responding to a domestic call in the city's East End. He was laid to rest on Thursday.

