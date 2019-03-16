DUNCANVILLE, Texas — Going to beauty school could soon be a thing of the past, thanks to Texas House Bill 1705.

"It’s personal for me," said Sharla Wooten, owner of Center of Attraction Hair Gallery in Duncanville. "I stand behind this chair hour after hour, servicing the public and making sure that they are not only pretty and more confident when they walk out the door, but safe."

If House Bill 1705 is passed, cosmetologists would not be required to undergo any training or certification.

Right now, cosmetologists attend beauty school and go through 1500 hours of training, on average, before getting their license.

House Bill 1705 would remove this license requirement. Wooten said this legislation puts customers' safety at risk.

"This bleach – it looks simple, but this can be very damaging to the skin, to the scalp," Wooten said.

She said she learned how to handle chemicals properly in beauty school.

Rep. Matt Shaheen introduced House Bill 1705. He gave WFAA the following statement:

"The legislation was created to expand employment opportunities by eliminating unnecessary occupational licenses. I have always made public safety a priority, and I fully support various occupational licenses in our state that are required to protect the health, safety, and welfare of the public. Cosmetology is a field in which the consumer can be trusted to seek out the best service provider without any serious risk of harm. There are several vocations in Texas that pertain to aspects of public safety like car mechanics, personal trainers, and electrologists that are not required by the state to be licensed. It is shocking that the average EMT is required to complete 120-150 hours of training on average whereas cosmetologists are required to complete 1500 hours of training. Texans that are willing to join the workforce and compete - especially low income Texans looking to improve their lives - should face the fewest obstacles possible, and by requiring a cosmetology license, we’re creating unnecessary obstacles for those who want to earn a living."

The bill is in the Licensing & Administrative Procedures Committee with no hearing date set yet.