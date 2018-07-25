WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas -- Dozens of slain animals were reportedly found in the Georgetown area late Tuesday night, and now the Williamson County Sheriff Office is investigating the brutal attack, Sheriff Robert Chody said.

WilCo SO investigating multiple deceased (Preliminary reports have over 50) animals in GT area. Included are dogs ,cats, chickens, roosters, and ducks. Some reported to being beheaded. More information to be released in morning as it becomes available. pic.twitter.com/k2OUkq6b7y — Williamson County Sheriff (WilCo) Texas (@SheriffChody) July 25, 2018

Just before 11 p.m. July 24, Sheriff Chody said on Twitter that preliminary reports suggest more than 50 animals, including dogs, cats, chickens, roosters, and ducks, were found dead. Some of those animals were reportedly beheaded, Sheriff Chody said.

According to KVUE's media partners at the Austin American-Statesman, all of the animals were found on the same property in a rural area.

The Williamson County Sheriff's Office is expected to release more details Wednesday morning as more information becomes available.

This is a developing story.

© 2018 KVUE-TV