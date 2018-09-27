A judge declared a mistrial in the trial of fired Mesquite police officer Derick Wiley, who shot an unarmed man last November.

After 10 hours of deliberations over two days, the jury told the judge that they were deadlocked on a verdict.

Wiley, who is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon by a public servant, shot Lyndo Jones, saying he mistook Jones for a thief while Jones was getting into his own vehicle. Jones was hospitalized from the shooting but survived.

“My office remains committed to fighting for justice no matter who is accused of a crime. Let there be

no doubt, that this office will never show any special consideration for anyone regardless of the

position they hold in society. Our track record makes it abundantly clear with every case we handle

that we will continue to fight for the citizens of Dallas County,” a statement made by Dallas County District Attorney Faith Johnson.

Police body camera video showed Jones can first be seen obeying commands, but the video does not clearly show how Jones ends up out of Wiley's control.

RELATED: Jury sees bodycam video in fired Mesquite officer's assault trial

"I tried to get my hands on him and I couldn't hold his hands and he swiped my hands off of him and threw me to the side," Wiley said while on the stand.

The bodycam video then shows Jones move away from Wiley and get up and began to run with both his arms raised when Wiley fires his gun two times, striking Jones twice.

© 2018 WFAA