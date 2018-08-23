DAYTON, Ore. — A 27-year-old woman who was missing for several days near Dayton died from possibly falling out of the car while her mother was driving at a high rate of speed, according to the Yamhill County District Attorney.

Based on the information gathered in the investigation, the district attorney ruled Meghan Cordie’s death accidental. Investigators said it is unclear if she had jumped out of the vehicle or had opened the door, but that she had died instantly from her injuries.

An autopsy indicates that Cordie had hit a guardrail or a support post causing two broken vertebrae and a major aorta separation causing severe loss of pressure and blood loss, according to the DA.

Cordie was last seen around 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 18. After attending a wedding in the Grand Island community, about 8 miles south of Dayton, Cordie exited a car she was riding in with her mother, Jennifer Wheaters, after an argument. She walked away barefoot and without her cellphone, police said.

Cordie's body was found Aug. 23 by joggers down an embankment just north of Dayton, at the on-ramp that leads from Wallace Road to Highway 18 and Foster Road.

"I was driving along and saw some joggers…something's not right," David Collins said. "Backed up to talk to them I said, 'What's wrong?’ They said there's a lady over the embankment.”

(Story continues below)

Meighan Cordie. (Photo: Yamhill County Sheriff's Office)

Hundreds of people searched the area in the days following her disappearance.

Cordie’s family released a statement on Thursday, asking for privacy.

It is with very heavy hearts that we are sharing our beloved daughter Meighan has been found deceased by the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office. The pain our family is experiencing is unimaginable and we ask for privacy as we process this information and continue to grieve as a family.

BACKGROUND

'We just want to smile again and see her face': Woman missing after wedding near Dayton

Search suspended for woman missing in Yamhill County

© 2018 KGW