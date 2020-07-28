The vote ended 6-1 in favor of the change.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland ISD has voted to change the name of Robert E Lee High School and freshman school.

The vote ended with 6 in favor and 1 in opposition.

The board stated that the next step in the process for the change is to create a committee in charge of determining a new name.

That committee will take feedback and suggestions from the public on what the name will be changed to.

The committee will later submit the name they decide on to the board, which will then determine the cost of the name.

The board did clarify that the cost of the name change will be made available publicly, but will not have an estimate for that cost until a name is decided on.