Multiple people arrested at pro-Trump protests, Million MAGA March in DC

In all, 11 people have reportedly been arrested amid pro-Trump protest in the District on Saturday.

Scores of President Donald Trump's supporters arrived at Freedom Plaza in downtown D.C. ahead of a planned march to the Supreme Court, backing the president's unfounded claims that the election is being stolen.

The Metropolitan Police Department said it arrested 10 people at the protests on Saturday. The U.S. Police Police said it arrested an additional person for simple assault.

Preliminarily report for arrests at Saturday's MAGA/Pro-Trump protests:

4 subjects for Firearm Violations

2 subjects for Simple Assault

1 subject for No Permit

1 subject for Assault on a Police Officer

2 subjects for Affray/Disorderly Conduct

1 subject arrested for simple assault (This is the one arrest by U.S. Park Police.)

Neither police departments gave specific stories or reasoning for arrests that were made.

There were counterprotesters near Freedom Plaza around the same time the pro-Trump rallies started. But it is not known if any of these arrests stem from clashes.

LATEST — MAGA March about to begin. Not a million. Here’s what we see above Freedom Plaza just before noon. @WUSA9 @CBSNews #MillionMAGAMarch2020 pic.twitter.com/hg7t46g63e — Mike Valerio (@MikevWUSA) November 14, 2020

Thousands of people came to the Million MAGA March on Saturday, but many of them didn't wear masks. That's despite DC's mask mandate.

Our WUSA9's Mike Valerio reported from Freedom Plaza that it seemed a majority of the protesters gathered were not wearing masks.

Many protesters were in DC to support unfounded election fraud claims and to support President Donald Trump's re-election campaign. There were a few counterprotesters also in the area, but not many.

Most people who wore masks included families and older people, according to what our WUSA9 reporters at Freedom Plaza saw.

For those wearing masks at Freedom Plaza, a lot of them had American flag or patriotic-themed masks. There were also masks that read "Trump 2024."