Former First Lady Michelle Obama met with teens at a Young Women’s Leadership Conference in Dallas.

About 150 Dallas-area high school girls got the surprise of a lifetime. "Honestly when I saw her, I couldn’t move. I was crying and tears were flowing down my face,” said Brittany Clay.

The group was discussing her book, "Becoming Michelle Obama," when she dropped in to listen in on the session. She took the empty seat right next to Anika Banderpalle.

“I was completely shocked,” said Clay.

Mrs. Obama talked to them about success, leadership and the importance of believing in yourself. “You have to practice vigorously to tune out the negative and eat up the positive,” said Ms. Obama.

The girls said her words wisdom resonated with them. “Her whole sentiment about it doesn’t matter who says no, and inside you tell yourself no, but you have to keep pushing.”

She spoke about her own struggles with criticism, racism, self-doubt and discouragement. She told the young women to focus on that which brings us together not apart.

“That is one of the reasons why I think my relationship with George Bush resonates with so many people because I think Americans want to get beyond party, race and understand there is so much more that brings us together," Obama said.

Mrs. Obama is in town to promote her book. She appeared at the American Airlines Center for a discussion with moderate Valerie Jarrett, who was a chief advisor for President Barak Obama.

She told the sold out crowd her message is simple. It is one of hope and love and not division.

