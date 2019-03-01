MEXIA, Texas — A Mexia Independent School District teacher was arrested Wednesday on a human trafficking charge after she tried to sell a minor child to multiple men online in Morocco, McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara said.

Amber Parker, 37, taught 8th grade reading, according to the Mexia ISD website.

According to McNamara, authorities had been watching Parker for months. She tried to take a girl to Morocco to meet with men and have sex, he said.

The arrest was made following a joint investigation between Freestone County Sheriff's and McLennan County Sheriff's offices, FCSO Sheriff J. Shipley said.

Shipley said his department appreciates McNamara and his office's help combating human trafficking in the Central Texas area.

FCSO Sgt. Investigator Preston Cordova and McLennan County Sheriff's Office Detective Joseph Scaramucci led the joint-investigation between the departments.

Shipley also said FCSO Sgt. Martin and Deputies Gasaway, Graham, and Walker all played a big role in the investigation.

"This was good teamwork brought about because of someone's report to us," Shipley said. "If you see something or hear something, say something."

📱Keep up-to-date with more breaking news stories like this. Download the KCENTV app now!

Have a news tip? Email news@kcentv.com, or visit our Facebook or Twitter pages.

© 2019 KCEN