A mercury spill at a U.S. Postal Service distribution center in Coppell earlier this week could result in mail delays across North Texas.

The spill came from a mailed package on Tuesday, according to a statement from the Postal Service. The mercury was contained and no one was injured.

But operations at the distribution center were suspended and employees were assigned to nearby facilities, according to the Postal Service.

"We are working hard to minimize any service disruptions to our customers," the Postal Service statement said. "However, it is possible some temporary delays could occur."

It was unclear how widespread the delays would be. Delays were being reported in various cities, including Garland, Allen and Grand Prairie.

Garland city officials released a statement, warning that mail would be delayed.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

