FORT WORTH, Texas — Two men accused of robbing four Waffle House restaurants in North Texas in a span of 80 minutes Monday morning have been taken into custody, police said.

Justanity Johnson, 18, and Xavier Parham, 18, face charges of aggravated robbery.

The string of robberies started at 12:30 a.m. Monday at a Waffle House on Oakland Avenue in east Fort Worth. About 30 minutes later, a Waffle House on Alta Mere Drive in west Fort Worth was robbed, police said.

Shortly after that, Waffle Houses in Saginaw and Roanoke, in southern Denton County, were robbed.

Two men were seen driving a black Ford Mustang at each robbery, police said.

About 2 a.m., Grand Prairie spotted the Mustang, which had been reported stolen. Johnson and Parham, who matched the description of the robbery suspects, were in the car, and officers took them into custody.

