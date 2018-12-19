No one wants to be sick on Christmas. But if MedStar's numbers are any indication, chances are this year, some of us will be.

"We are really surprised that this early into the flu season we are seeing two-and-a-half times more flu like symptom illnesses this year than we did last year," said MedStar's Matt Zavadsky. "Last year was a record year for flu-related cases we had at MedStar. There were 1,100 flu related cases we took to area hospitals. This year we’re tracking even more than that."

Zavadsky says their medics don't test for the flu; they simply record when people are exhibiting symptoms. "They're weak, they're fatigued, they may be nauseous, vomiting," he said.

Last November, MedStar treated 50 patients who showed primary or secondary clinical impressions of flu-like illness. This November, they treated 123.

And emergency physician Dr. Gaurav Mavinkurve at Baylor All Saints Hospital in Fort Worth says it's valuable data. "I think that’s the signs of the storm that’s about to come in," Dr. Mavinkurve said.

It's been a relatively quiet flu season so far at All Saints and other Fort Worth hospitals, but they are prepared. "Just in the last five days we had a sudden uptick," the doctor said.

It's not just the flu they're keeping their eye on. Some of you may know first hand that colds, cough and that upper respiratory 'crud' is going around, too.

"We’re very concerned that now we’re going into the holiday season," Zavadsky said. "You're going to be seeing friends, family. The opportunity to transmit viruses across the entire region is much greater."

Experts urge you to get the flu shot if you haven't. Wash your hands with hot water and soap, and sneeze and cough into your elbow, not your hands. And if you're sick, the greatest gift you can give others is to stay home.

