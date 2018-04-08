MCKINNEY, Texas -- Despite the cracks, McKinney ISD will kick-off the football season inside its brand new $70 million stadium.

A recent report revealed the cracks were not caused by a structural problem, but by too much water added to the concrete. The first home game is August 30.

Earlier in May, during a presentation at a special McKinney ISD board meeting, Chief Financial Officer Jason Bird told board members that there is “greater than anticipated cracking” in several areas of the newly built stadium. An outside forensic engineer was hired to investigate the issue.

RELATED: 'Greater-than-anticipated' cracks found in $70M McKinney ISD stadium

© 2018 WFAA