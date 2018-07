A Hunt County couple just got one of the biggest names in sports to announce their big news.

Lucas and Britney Currin are Dallas Mavericks fans, so he reached out to Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban for help with their baby's gender reveal.

Mark shot the video and sent it to Lucas and Britney to share with the world. "Everybody needs to welcome to the world Maverick Joesph. And by the way, it's a boy! Congrats!" Cuban said.

Congratulations!

