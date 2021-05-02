Parents bring children to protest held in Plano and Frisco in honor of Marvin Scott

“It’s important. These are our next generation. It doesn’t stop with Marvin,” Scott's sister Lachay Betts said.

PLANO, Texas — The calls for justice keep getting louder.

Protesters in Plano and Frisco marched for Marvin Scott Sunday, who died in March after being booked into the Collin County jail.

The Collin County Medical Examiner ruled Scott's death a homicide. That information came out after seven officers were fired, and an eighth one resigned. One of those officers has been reinstated, and protestors tell us they want the officers' names made public.

At least 50 protesters chanted loud, and clear, and marched through the streets of Frisco, making their way to Plano, off of Preston Road Sunday. They were honoring Marvin Scott, and they want the officers to be held accountable.

Lachay Betts is Scott’s sister, and she is demanding the arrest of the officers to hold them accountable for their actions.

She made it a point to bring her two sons, ages 4 and 9 years old, to the protest.

“I’m out here so they can see what this looks like, understand the role that they play, and our community,” Betts said.

On March 14, Scott was arrested on a misdemeanor charge for possession of marijuana under two ounces and later died in custody.

Scott’s family was shown video from inside the jail, but that video hasn’t been made public yet.

Protesters have been out nearly every weekend, demanding justice.

“They don’t have to worry about if their dad is going to come home, or what’s going to happen if their dad has a traffic stop,” said a protester named Eric.

For Eric, it’s important for him to bring his three children to the protest.

“I learned about the person who died,” said Adam, a 5th grader.

For Scott’s 9-year-old nephew, Elijah Lyons, he’s learning about how to demand justice for his uncle.

“No justice, no peace," Elijah said.