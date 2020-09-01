In early December, a police pursuit ensued after a car was reported stolen out of Granbury. Eventually, the suspect died after he crashed in a Kroger parking lot in Arlington.

But when he wrecked he hit two vehicles, totaling at least one.

That totaled vehicle belongs to the Smith family from Mansfield.

“We’re just basically left with a wrecked vehicle,” Brittney Smith said.

It’s a tough time for this family. On Dec. 3, Brittney’s husband Tim was working at Kroger when the police chase ended in their parking lot.

The suspect crashed into their SUV, as Tim worked.

RELATED: 1 person killed in crash after Arlington police chase

"He hit a pole, and he hit my vehicle and my husband’s co-worker’s vehicle. And then he perished on the scene,” Brittney said.

Brittney is a stay-at-home mom, and as you can imagine as they raise five kids, money is tight. As a result, they didn’t have full coverage when they needed it.

“Due to the circumstances, the insurances have denied our claim and Arlington has denied our claim as well,” Smith said.

Sadly, that SUV is their only working vehicle. Tim now has to Uber to work at Kroger and that is about $20 both ways. Brittney’s sister has helped bring the kids to and from school activities.

“You just wouldn’t think that your car would get hit parked, parked in a parking lot, as a result of a police chase,” Brittney said. “It was just a shocking moment for me.”

Now, as the year continues, they hope for better days and a working vehicle.

“It’s just one of those unfortunate events that occurred and you have to just move on forward from it,” Smith said.

More on WFAA: