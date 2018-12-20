A man trying to steal from a Dollar Tree in east Fort Worth rammed his car through the front doors of the store Thursday morning, police said.

He fled the scene on foot.

The incident unfolded at the Dollar Tree in the 4200 block of East Lancaster, near Oakland Boulevard. The suspect drove his vehicle through the building while trying to steal from the store, police said.

Footage from the scene showed the glass front doors of the building broken out and shattered. Glass was also scattered across the parking lot.

