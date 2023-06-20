The man was walking down the 1000 block of San Antonio St. when he was attacked by the pack of dogs, Sheriff Bill Mills told 3NEWS.

ROCKPORT, Texas — A man in his 40s was killed after being attacked by a pack of dogs Tuesday morning in Rockport, Aransas County Sheriff Bill Mills told 3NEWS.

40-year-old Lewis Flores was walking down the 1000 block of San Antonio St. when he was mauled by the pack of dogs, Mills said. A sheriff's deputy was forced to shoot one of the dogs and the rest ran away.

Adrian Arispe was the man who made the call to police about the dog attack. He called around 5 a.m. Tuesday after hearing Flores screaming for help on Monkey Road, the street behind Arispe's home.

"He's just laying there a face down, naked, all torn up like a shark ate him. He had his shoes, socks, shirt ripped," he said.

Arispe said the dogs involved need to be caught immediately.

"They were tugging him all four ways," he said. "Whatever have you, those dogs need to be caught and they need to be put to sleep."

It is unknown how many dogs were involved in the attack. The Aransas County Sheriff's Department is currently conducting a full investigation into the attack, Mills said.

Mills told 3NEWS that he believes the dogs do have an owner and that county animal control has had complaints about them before.

An autopsy is expected to be performed on the victim on Wednesday.

