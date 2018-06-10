FORT WORTH, Texas — Police are seeking tips in connection with a deadly hit-and-run involving multiple vehicles.

According to Fort Worth police, it happened on Sept. 26 shortly before 7 a.m. in the 2100 block of North Sylvania Avenue. A man was crossing the street when he was hit by a vehicle, knocking him to the ground. Another vehicle, a pickup truck traveling north in the inside lane, struck the man a second time.

Police said neither driver stopped after the incident. The man later died.

Police said they do not have any photos the vehicles involved. Detectives said anyone with information should contact 817-391-4887.

