A man was fatally shot during a struggle with a security guard in the Redbird area of Dallas on Saturday night, police said.

The shooting happened about 10:45 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 8000 block of Leigh Ann Drive, near West Wheatland Road and Interstate 35E.

The security guard reported that he was responding to a group that was having a party after the complex's curfew hours, police said. The guard then got into an argument with one of the people in the group.

After requesting backup, another security guard arrived. The initial security guard then got into a "physical confrontation" with the man in the group, police said. During the confrontation, the man was shot.

He was taken to Methodist Central Hospital, where he died, police said. His name has not yet been released.

The security guard was interviewed by detectives and then released. The case will be reviewed by a grand jury, police said.

