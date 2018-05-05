A man was fatally shot outside outside of a business off Northwest Highway in Garland on Saturday afternoon, police said.

Officers responded to the shooting about 4 p.m. in the 1000 block of Northwest Highway outside of a CiCi's Pizza.

The suspect fled in a blue truck, police said. The victim was taken to Presbyterian Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

At the scene, police had crime-scene tape around several vehicles in the parking lot just outside the CiCi's location.

More details were not being released by police.

