DALLAS, TX — One man was fatally shot Tuesday night in a parking lot of a convenience store in southwest Dallas, police said.

The shooting happened shortly after 10 p.m. in the 7400 block of Westmoreland Drive. Police said a group of men got into an argument outside of a convenience store and one of the men pulled out a gun.

The victim hasn't been identified yet, and no arrests have been made.

Police were still investigating the shooting on Wednesday morning.

