FORT WORTH, TX — "Multiple vehicles" hit a man who was walking down the middle of I-820, just north of the I-20 exchange, around 9:40 Wednesday night.

Fort Worth police continue the investigation, which shut down I-820 until 1:30, Thursday morning.

They have not identified the man, or said how many cars hit him. Police did say that all of the vehicles involved stopped at the scene.

