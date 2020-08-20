Man dies following accident at Arlington construction site, police say

Police say the accident happened when a construction supervisor was training a co-worker on how to operate Bobcat machinery.

A man has died following a construction accident in Arlington, police say.

Just before 2 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to the 4000 block of North Collins Street to assist the fire department at a construction site concerning an injured person call. Upon arrival, officers said one man was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the report, a construction supervisor was training a co-worker on how to operate Bobcat machinery, when the controls caused the bucket to fatally strike the supervisor.

Police said no foul play is suspected, and due to it being an accident at a construction worksite, the United States Department of Labor Occupational Safety and Health Administration was notified.