One person has died following an auto-pedestrian crash Saturday evening, Fort Worth police says.

According to the report, the crash occurred just before 7:40 p.m. at Mansfield Highway and Shackleford Street in Forest Hill, Texas.

Police say a man was trying to cross Mansfield Highway when he was struck by a passing vehicle. The man was pronounced dead by medical personnel at the scene.

At this time, the victim's name has not been released.

