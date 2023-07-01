"The initial investigation revealed that alcohol may have been a contributing factor in this unfortunate incident," the GPD said.

GLADEWATER, Texas — Police say a man is dead following a diving incident at Lake Gladewater.

According to the Gladewater Police Department, on Saturday, around 4:20 p.m., officials responded to the 1600 block of Lakeshore Dr. regarding an unresponsive man.

Witnesses told police the 34-year-old man dove headfirst from a 40' tall embankment into a pool of water that was about 4' deep.

"The location of this was off the main lake at an area where people go and swim that is surrounded by tall embankments, shallow water, and a rocky bottom," GPD said.

EMS arrived and administered life-saving measures, but the man died from his injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.