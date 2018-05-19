A Fort Worth man and his beloved dog have been reunited after WFAA shared his story.

David Dodson's dogs are his world. He has had two Maltese dogs named Bee Gee and Cabo for fifteen years. The animals became especially important to him after his wife passed away unexpectedly a decade ago.

"They were the living link to my wife," said Dodson.

But two weeks ago, Bee Gee was lost at an Arlington gas station. Dodson's daughter was taking care of him at the time. She had car trouble and stopped, when she accidentally became separated from the animal and drove off.

The dog wandered inside the store, where security cameras saw a woman pick him up and eventually carry him out of the store to her car. As WFAA reported on Thursday, Arlington Police released the security camera footage, hoping to identify the woman and connect her to the owner.

"We just want to reunite the dog with his lawful owner," said Lt. Chris Cook with Arlington PD.

Courtney Medlock was shocked to see herself on surveillance tape as part of the story. She said she was worried about the little dog, and when she couldn't find the owner at the gas station, she took him home. She said there was no owner information on the dog's collar, so she didn't know what to do until she saw his plea on camera.

"On WFAA, on surveillance, the people want their dog back! I'm like, 'Oh my God!" said Madlock.

She contacted the station and said she wanted to give the dog back to its owner. On Friday night, she brought the dog and her three children to a park in Arlington not far from where they found the dog.

"I'm just ecstatic. I'm nervous," said Medlock.

Dodson was waiting, and with a big smile the two families approached and embraced.

"I'm just glad that I could get him back to you," Madlock told Dodson.

"You're beautiful people, thank you," said Dodson.

He gave the family a reward for taking care of his pet and making the effort to return Bee Gee.

