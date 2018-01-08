LAKE WORTH, Texas — Lake Worth police say Alexander Martinez, 32, has been arrested again after two women recently reported that Martinez had sexually assaulted them.

Martinez, of Hurst, was booked into the Tarrant County Corrections Center Wednesday night.

In July, WFAA reported that Martinez was caught trying to secretly record a woman at a Target in Lake Worth earlier in the year.

When they eventually apprehended the man, they found photo after photo of unsuspecting victims taken in dressing rooms, grocery story lines and even through bedroom windows.

Police have confiscated cell phones, several thumb drives and multiple memory cards that contained photos and videos, according to arrest warrants.

The latest warrants filed in relation to the sexual assault charges indicate there are recordings of Martinez "...engaged in sexual contact with a female subject who appeared to be in a physically unconscious state."

"With the combination of peeping through windows, upskirting...and sexual assault, he's escalating," said Detective Rick Martinez.

Even though he faces three sexual assaults charges, the investigator said they only involve two women.

Authorities believe the other "peeping tom" crimes occurred at places like the Galleria Dallas and a mall in Hurst.

Sexual assault charges were not part of the original complaints, and detectives say those potential victims only came forward after the recordings were reviewed.

Hurst and Bedford police departments are reviewing their case load to see if Martinez could be linked to any crimes there, according to Det. Martinez.

