LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Mississippi — A man that attended San Marcos Academy has been arrested and charged with murder after the body of an Ole Miss student was found near a lake in Lafayette County, Mississippi.

Brandon Theesfeld, 22, of Fort Worth has been arrested in the case.

Theesfeld was a student at the University of Mississippi's School of Business Administration. The university said he has been suspended.

Theesfeld attended San Marcos Academy for two years, according to Shelley Henry with the academy. She also told KVUE Theesfeld graduated from the academy in 2016.

Deputies said they suspected foul play in the death of 21-year-old Alexandria "Ally" Kostial. Her body was found Saturday morning at a lake located in the same county as the university.

Kostial's father said in a Facebook post that she had been attending summer school and teaching fitness classes at the University of Mississippi.

Keith Kostial Yesterday, Saturday afternoon, we were visited by the Sunset Hills MO Police who communicated to us that our beautiful dear Alexandria (Ally) Kostial was the victim of a homicide. As of now, it is...

KSDK in St. Louis, Missouri, and WFAA in Dallas, Texas, contributed to this report.

