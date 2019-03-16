GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — Main Event Entertainment has announced plans to open it seventh Dallas-Fort Worth area bowling-anchored dining and entertainment center next winter in Grand Prairie.

The 48,000-square-foot center to be built at 3102 S. Hwy. 161 will feature 22 bowling lanes, a gravity ropes course and zip line, billiards, shuffleboard and more than 130 interactive and virtual video games.

The venue will also offer multiple birthday party packages, as well as two fully-equipped private meeting spaces with audio-visual technology, full-service catering and free Wi-Fi for corporate meetings, team-building exercises and holiday parties.

“Main Event is the perfect addition to our family-friendly places of fun in Grand Prairie,” Mayor Ron Jensen said in a statement.

Jensen said Grand Prairie’s entertainment venues, events and attractions draw about 10 million visitors a year to the area.

Founded in 1998, Dallas-based Main Event Entertainment has 43 centers across the United States serving more than 20 million guests annually.