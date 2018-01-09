I can't think of two words that make people go crazier than 'pumpkin' and 'spice.' Whether you love it or hate it, it's all people have been talking about this week.

Pumpkin spice pranced back into our news feeds and onto our taste buds this week when Starbucks launched its seasonal Pumpkin Spice Latte-- better known as #PSL.

"Pumpkin's just my favorite!" Linda Handley told me outside the Sundance Square Starbucks Friday.

"I love them," echoed Sarah Levine.

I posted about it this week on social media, sharing what I assumed was an unpopular opinion-- that I just didn't get the #PSL hype! And I was overwhelmed by how many messages and comments I got from people on both sides of the #PSL aisle.

"Not a fan of the pumpkin spice latte either," one man said on Facebook. "I'll take yours!" a woman said.

I've never known a flavor to be so polarizing!

"Spicy and beautiful. It's delicious," Linda Handley said. "Nope, nope. Don’t get it," said a man outside Starbucks.

Southlake DPS even went and used pumpkin spice to spice up the public service message about speeding, creating a video that insured all citations and warnings issued this season will be "lightly dusted with pumpkin spice air fresheners."

"We have our important safety message... that’s nestled into something you’ll pay attention to," Officer Brad Uptmore told me.

"And what better vessel than pumpkin spice?" I noted.

"Pumpkin spice! I know!" said Uptmore, who is not a fan of pumpkin spice.

Admittedly, it's been years since I last had one of those PSLs. I figured for the sake of this story, I should give it another go. The verdict? It's better than I remember.

In the end, I think there's something most of us can agree on: we are ready for a true taste of fall.

