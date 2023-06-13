Frisco resident claims million-dollar winnings from scratch ticket lottery

As of June 11, only six of the eight million-dollar prizes have been claimed.

FRISCO, Texas — "Money-money-money-moooney ... money-mooooney!"

That's probably the only song that someone in North Texas is singing after claiming one of the top prizes from Texas Lottery's $1,000,000 Crossword.

Texas Lottery said the winner lives in Frisco and (understandably) elected to remain anonymous. The lucky player got their ticket from the RaceTrac on Main Street and Legacy Drive.

Their million-dollar prize was one of eight chances in the game. As of June 11, only six of those prizes have been claimed. The first was claimed in September 2022.

According to Texas Lottery, $1,000,000 Crossword offers almost $300 million in total prizes. Officials say the odds of winning any prize in the game - including break-even prices - are 1 in 3.41.