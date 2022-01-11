The Powerball jackpot has climbed to $1.2 billion as of Tuesday, Nov. 1.

CEDAR PARK, Texas — Two lucky Texans are now walking away $1 million richer after Monday night's Powerball drawing.

The $1 million winning tickets were sold in Cedar Park and Houston. These lucky ticket holders matched all five numbers, but not the Powerball number.

According to the Texas Lottery, the ticket sold at Reserve by Camco in Cedar Park was a quick pick and the Houston ticket – which was sold at Annie Stop N Shop #1 – was not.

The Powerball jackpot now grows to $1.2 billion with a cash option of $596.7 million. This is the fourth largest largest jackpot in U.S. history.

While no one won the jackpot Monday night, many Texans tried. Numbers released from the Texas Lottery showed that Texas residents dropped nearly $17 million on lottery tickets Monday, including a peak of $2.4 million in a single hour.

The next drawing is set for Wednesday, Nov. 2 at 10:59 p.m. ET.

