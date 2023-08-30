A lucky North Texan is $1 million richer after winning a top prize from a scratch off

You might want to check in with your family and friends!

GARLAND, Texas — If you've got friends or family in Garland, you might want to check in with them!

A Garland resident claimed $1 million after winning the Texas Lottery scratch off game 200X Cash Blitz, lottery officials announced Wednesday. The winning ticket, per lottery officials, was purchased at Mini Mart, located at 1106 Rowlett Road, in Garland.

The claimant elected to remain anonymous, lottery officials said.

According to the Texas Lottery, this is the third of four top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game. 200X Cash Blitz offers more than $145 million in total prizes. Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.68, including break-even prizes.

So, there is one more $1 million prize in this scratch off game out there! The second-highest prize on the game is worth $20,000. There are 58 of those $20,000 winners and 26 of those have been claimed thus far.

For the Powerball, the jackpot was up to $386 million as of Wednesday. The next drawing for the Powerball will come Wednesday night. For the Mega Millions lottery, the jackpot was at $85 million as of Wednesday. The next Mega Millions drawing comes on Sept. 1.