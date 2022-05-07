Someone in Dallas is $1 million richer after this week's lottery

The winning ticket was purchased at a Beer & Wine Stop in Duncanville.

DALLAS — Time to start checking in on your Dallas friends. Someone just scratched off and cashed out $1 million.

The Texas Lottery announced Thursday that a Dallas resident won $1 million from its Money scratch ticket game. Lottery officials said the winning ticket was purchased at Beer & Wine Stop, located at 1417 N. Duncanville Road, in Duncanville.

The winner elected to remain anonymous, the Texas Lottery said. This winning ticket was the first of four top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game.

The overall odds of winning any prize in Money are 1 in 3.44, officials said. Winning amounts range from $20 to the $1 million top prize.

Congratulations to the $1 million winner, whoever you are.