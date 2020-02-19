GRAND MEADOW, Minn. — Glen Paul Davis, a beloved school bus driver and member of the Grand Meadow community, passed away at the age of 88 on Saturday, Feb. 15 according to his obituary.

Kids called him "Glennie." He proudly ferried Grand Meadow students back and forth from school for 55 years, from 1949 to 2005, without a single accident, his obituary stated.

In a special tribute Davis will be laid to rest in a custom casket designed like a school bus donated by Grand Meadow's Jim Hindt of Hindt Funeral Home.

Hindt says he enlisted the help of his family to help paint and decorate the casket just for Davis.

The idea of the casket started out as a joke, but Davis quickly grew to love it, showing anyone he met pictures of the work of art, according to Hindt.

Davis was a lifelong farmer who graduated from the very school district he would later become a bus driver for. He was a strong supporter of the Grand Meadow School system and their Superlarks sports teams, according to his obituary.

Visitation hours will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Feb. 20 at St. Finbarr’s Catholic Church in Grand Meadow. A mass of Christian burial service will take place at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 21 at the same church.

More details on the life of Glen Paul Davis can be found here.

