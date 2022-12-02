A Fort Worth home - indoor pool and slide included - gets Zillow-famous

Indoor pool? Check. Bar? Check? Wine cellar? Check. Check. Check.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Any house is better with a pool, right?

And, better yet, with a pool inside of it.

That's what among the (several) interesting things a home for sale in Fort Worth is offering. The home, located at 1809 Carl Street in east Fort Worth, is listed at $745,000.

That'll get you 7,179 square feet, four bedrooms, five bathrooms, the indoor pool (water slide included), a massive poolside game room (bar included) and an underground wine cellar.

All of which is why it caught the attention of the "Zillow Gone Wild" Twitter account Thursday.

The account, which regularly posts some of the more unique Zillow finds, tweeted out a series of pictures from the home around 4 p.m. Thursday. By Friday morning, the tweet had more than 75,000 likes and a few thousand retweets.

Here's the full description from the listing:

Owner financing available. ”You’ve never seen anything like this before”, is an understatement! Host the best pool parties, or game day parties in town! Think Fort Worth’s ULTIMATE party house meets the coolest investment property! Located four miles east of downtown Ft Worth and close to Texas Stadium, a dream property for sports fanatics, multiple families, investors, or someone looking to host the best parties ever! The main house features four bedrooms, including two master bedrooms. The full studio back house is loft style with hot tub and underground wine cellar. Both connected with over 4400 SF of pure fun! In ground heated gunite pool with slide and diving board, outdoor shower, outdoor kitchen, pool tables, air hockey, Astro turf from TCU’s field, party lighting and even parking for a tour bus! Multiple indoor and outdoor entertaining areas. Nearly 7200 SF between the main house, recreation area and apartment. You HAVE to see this property to believe it!

Real estate agent Lance Blann, the agent for the property, describes the house as "perfect for hosting Cowboys games, parties, or would make the perfect bachelor pad."

But you'll have to buy it yourself, or know someone who does, to get the full experience. The owner doesn't rent out the home solely for parties.