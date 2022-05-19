YouTuber looking to find owners of lost GoPro after scuba diving at Lake Travis

"I found a GoPro underwater, and this thing has been AROUND," said YouTube Dallas Rowley.

AUSTIN, Texas — A YouTuber who specializes in treasure hunting underwater is looking for the owner of a lost GoPro he found beneath an inflatable obstacle course at Lake Travis.

Dallas Rowley of Man + River initially posted the video in March but, as of this month, he's still searching for the camera's owners.

"I found a GoPro underwater, and this thing has been AROUND," he wrote on Facebook a few days ago. "I want the owners to have their footage back, they took it to multiple countries, and they seem like a really nice family. Please like and share so the owners will see this!"

After discovering that the GoPro's memory card still worked, he found footage of its owners ziplining, boarding an airplane, traveling at Mandala Beach in Cancun and snorkeling with beautiful fish. He even found footage of them driving to the lake and arriving at the bounce course itself.

Funnily enough, Rowley even found the exact moment the GoPro takes its dive into the lake, which he enjoys watching in slow motion.

"I would love to get this back to the owner, that would be awesome," he says in the video. "Your job, treasure fam, is if you know the guy or any of the people in this video, please tag them. I think we can find the owner, you guys."