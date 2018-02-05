It was a Monday morning in late January, and Lee Guidry stood at a copy machine in a teacher’s lounge, running much later than he would have liked.

"I was actually late on my lesson plans, truth be known, and I couldn't get the copier to work," Guidry said.

But if the Italy High School special education teacher and civil air patrol instructor had walked away just one minute earlier, he might not have heard the commotion from the school cafeteria that spilled out into the breezeway, just on the other side of the teacher’s lounge.

"I thought somebody had set off firecrackers," he said. "I heard screaming and yelling from here."

Guidry turned to look out the window next to the copy machine. He saw one of his cadets, in uniform, lying on the ground, and a student with a gun, standing over her, screaming and yelling.

"I don't know if it was the teacher in me or the father in me. When I saw that young girl hurt I knew I had to get to her," he said.

Guidry, an Air Force veteran, bolted out of the teacher's lounge, running down the hallway toward the gunman, while everyone else was running the other way.

Until he opened the door to the breezeway, he said, everything was a blur.

"First thing I heard when I got out there was her saying 'He shot me,'" said Guidry.

Noelle Jones, 15, was shot six times before collapsing in that breezeway January 22nd. Police say a troubled 16 year old student was the gunman.

"It was like everything paused and I was looking him eye to eye and I knew I had to calm the situation," said Guidry. "I didn't have any weapons. All I had was my voice and in just a calm voice, I just kept saying 'Look we need to calm down.'"

Guidry repeated the phrase three or four times, until something snapped in the gunman and he turned, jumped a fence, and ran away. That's when Guidry's attention turned to Jones. He kneeled next to her, and started to comfort her.

"She started saying, 'I dont want to die, please don't let me die.' All I could tell her at that moment was, 'You're not dying today.'"

Guidry said he held one of her hands in his; the other hand was applying pressure to the wound near her throat.

The school nurse came out to help. They heard more screaming, and thought the gunman might return. So the two lifted Jones up, and brought her inside.

“We brought her in here and we laid her right here, administered first aid,” said Jones, pointing to a spot in the hallway.

He thinks about that moment every time he walks past that spot. Guidry isn’t sure how long he and the nurse were with Jones.

“It felt like an eternity,” he said. “It was probably just minutes.”

When paramedics arrived, Guidry said, “It felt like the cavalry was here.”

It was Jones’ first day in her civil air patrol uniform. She ironed it carefully the night before. She was supposed to get her stripes that Monday.

She was upset when paramedics had to cut part of it off of her to tend to her wounds. The next day, Guidry visited her at Parkland Hospital and pinned the stripes on her gown.

“Someone even asked if I was a hero I said, ‘No, but I work in a district of heroes,” he said.

Guidry believes he was meant to be at the copy machine that morning. He was meant to confront the shooter and comfort Jones. He was recognized for his bravery at a school board meeting recently. Jones was there too, and gave him a big hug.

“Most of all I was proud of Noelle because she pulled through.”

© 2018 WFAA