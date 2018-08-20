More than 5,000 openings will be up for grabs at a Dallas job fair this week, according to County Judge Clay Jenkins.

Jenkins is hosting the "You're Hired Job Fest," which runs from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday at Gilley's Dallas at 1135 South Lamar Street near downtown.

Jenkins, in a news release, described the fair as a "job hook-up" with UPS, Amazon, Walmart and Fed-Ex hiring positions in logistics, transportation, shipping and receiving and more. Many jobs could be offered on the spot, according to Workforce Solutions of Greater Dallas.

Anyone interested in attending the job fair must register online.

The same job fair was held in Dallas in October. UPS alone was looking to hire 2,800 new employees at the time.

