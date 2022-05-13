Young Thug's legal team asks for 'more humane' housing for rapper, requests bond hearing

The artist faces seven separate charges aside from his two RICO charges in Fulton County.

Attorneys for Atlanta rapper Young Thug filed an emergency motion on Friday, claiming that he's been wrongfully charged in a recent indictment, according to Fulton County court documents. They are requesting a bond hearing and for "more humane/non-torturous" housing while he is in custody.

Young Thug, whose legal name is Jeffery Williams, is accused of being a founder and active leader of the violent Young Slime Life street gang. The indictment mentions specific criminal charges regarding an "overt act in furthering of the conspiracy" and an "act of racketeering" to advance gang interests.

The nearly 90-page indictment charges both Williams and another Georgia rapper, Gunna, with gang-related crimes, including more than 25 others who have allegedly participated in YSL gang activity.

Williams was hit with seven new felony charges Wednesday under what is a second case - for now: A hearing this week revealed that these charges were added after a search of Young Thug's home after his arrest on Monday. The case could be folded into the RICO indictment, 11Alive's legal analysis Page Pate said.

When his lawyer previously asked the judge for bond, they said that Williams was a flight risk. His attorney said he has substantial ties to the Atlanta area and that there is "not a scintilla of evidence" that he "has done anything to try to obstruct justice or try to hinder people from turning themselves in or being arrested."

His lawyer later asked the judge to reconsider bond, but he cited the risk of committing additional felonies and said "he has a lot of support outside the state of Georgia, it might be hard to get him back to the state."

As for the charges Williams faces, several are related to social media posts, with references to "YSL" or "Slime" and alleged gang signs or captions indicating gang membership.

Many of the charges are related to Young Thug's rap lyrics. Several of his songs are used as evidence in the indictment as an "overt act in furtherance of the conspiracy.