DALLAS — Dallas residents who want to shop at H-E-B used to have to drive miles and miles to get groceries from the popular Texas chain. But starting Wednesday, there's another option for people who are craving some H-E-B products: Instacart.

The same-day grocery and delivery service opened up orders from H-E-B on its app Wednesday, allowing certain DFW ZIP codes to order from H-E-B and have it delivered to their door.

"We are pleased the Instacart customer in select D-FW Zip codes has both H-E-B and Central Market as choices when they shop for distinctive food items," said Jackson Mabrie, spokeswoman for Central Market in Dallas.

Central Market does sell certain H-E-B products, but the closest brick-and-mortar store to Dallas is almost 30 miles away, in Waxahachie.

That's where WFAA had its Wednesday night H-E-B delivery ordered from. An Instacart delivery driver came all the way to downtown Dallas from Waxahachie.

In May, H-E-B opened up a store about 30 miles west of Fort Worth in Parker County at the northeast corner of Highway 180 and Lakeshore Drive.

So far, H-E-B is available for Instacart delivery to the following DFW ZIP codes: 75181, 75149, 75390, 75204, 75212, 75247, 75205, 75226, 75253, 75201, 75180, 75217, 75219, 75172, 75223, 75141, 75241, 75246, 75270, 75216, 75208, 75150, 75207, 75215, 75203, 75214, 75209, 75225, 75228, 75206, 75210, 75235, 75202, 75227, 76105, 76108, 76114, 76164, 76133, 76103, 76116, 76134, 76127, 76111, 76107, 76102, 76129, 76123, 76104, 76126, 76008, 76110, 76132, 76115, 76119, 76135 and 76109.

Currently, there are no plans to build a brick-and-mortar H-E-B store in Dallas, Instacart said Wednesday.

