YMCA Turkey Trot event canceled, but runners can still participate virtually

The YMCA Turkey Trot canceled in-person events this year in Dallas and Fort Worth, but the run will still be held virtually, race organizers said Friday.

The decision was made after ongoing discussions with local health officials, organizers said.

Runners can participate by running or walking in their own neighborhoods.

Participants who have pre-registered for the in-person races will be transferred to a virtual registration. They will still receive an official shirt.

The Thanksgiving Day tradition, which is usually held in Downtown Dallas, began in 1967. Then, in 1981, another trot began in Fort Worth.

Registration for the Dallas trot is $33 until Oct. 18, and $35 from Oct. 19 to Nov. 25. Registration is $15 for children aged 6 years of age and under. Register or learn more at thetrot.org.

Registration for the Fort Worth trot is $35 through Nov. 25. The first 1,000 registrations will receive a commemorative face covering. Virtual registration for dogs is $10. Register or learn more at fwtrot.org.

"We hope the families that participate every year decide to run or walk the race together at home to keep the tradition going," said Curt Hazelbaker, president and CEO of Metropolitan Dallas. "We look forward to being together in-person at next year’s race."