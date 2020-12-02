DALLAS — Interesting new rules and seemingly limitless access highlighted the XFL’s opening weekend. And if you can set aside the quality of play for a moment, the reboot of World Wrestling Entertainment CEO Vince McMahon's maverick league may have actually shown the NFL a thing or two.

First of all, I couldn't have been the only one who felt like there were microphones everywhere. The enhanced sound felt like a live version of the NFL's "Sounds of the Game" program, with a lot more access.

Dallas Cowboys icon Troy Aikman attended the Dallas Renegades opener and was intrigued.

"A lot of the things the NFL is hoping to adopt, I think it’s a chance to see how it is executed at this level. I think we might see some of it."

The NFL can start with the XFL’s kickoff. Renegades player personnel director and former Cowboys fullback Daryl "Moose" Johnston knows exactly what it's like to take part in what many consider football's most dangerous play.

"I was a center on the kickoff return [team] and you would drop 35 yards down the field and you would have a 250-pound guy coming at you full speed," said Johnston.

In the XFL, players line up five yards apart, at the 30, frozen until the ball is touched by the returner. The play's a huge leap for player safety, but still keeps an element of excitement in the game that only the kickoff return can bring.

"We take away that really monstrous collision," Johnston said.

On the other side of the game, mic’d up XFL replay officials give a transparent feel that the NFL and all of its officiating controversies could certainly learn from.

"The access that you’re granted here when you’re watching television is unprecedented."

We could also offer an XFL-to-the-NFL wishlist. The mic'd up coaches, in-game interviews and locker room speeches would be incredibly cool to see adopted in the NFL. But don't count on it. I don't see NFL head coaches like Bill Belichick agreeing to wear mics on the sideline.

And those sideline interviews can be problematic, as the league found out when a Seattle Dragon offensive lineman let out an expletive that made it on air.

So, not all of it works, but the NFL would be smart to steal a thing or two.

More on WFAA: