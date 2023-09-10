Did you have trouble with streaming Sunday? Xfinity users reported outages

Users started reporting the outages right around noon on Sunday, about the time NFL games were kicking off.

HOUSTON — Xfinity users hoping to enjoy their Sunday on the couch reported outages nationwide, but the issues later appeared to be resolved.

The issues began showing up around noon with users taking to social media to express their frustrations.

According to the response to a direct message on X, the platform previously known as Twitter, Xfinity support said, in part, "We’re aware of an issue affecting some customers with Xfinity Stream service, and we are working to restore service as quickly as possible. We apologize for any inconvenience. Furthermore, we would appreciate your patience on this matter, I understand this issue is time-consuming, and you are excited to enjoy again watching your favorite sports show."

Downdetector showed a number of customers reporting issues just before 12 p.m. The nationwide map showed outages everywhere from Houston to New York City, Seattle and Los Angeles. The Xfinity Support account on X also had a large amount of replies going out to those posting about issues.

Sunday also marked the first weekend of the NFL regular season.

Most of the issues seem to be related to the Xfinity Stream app with users getting several messages to clear their cache or that they're having a playback issue.