Wyndham Hotels breaks ground on new extended-stay brand in Plano dubbed 'Project ECHO'

The new hotel will be located in at State Highway 121 and Rasor Boulevard in Plano.

PLANO, Texas — A new type of hotel is coming to North Texas.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts on Wednesday announced the groundbreaking of its newest extended-stay brand in Plano.

The economy hotel, dubbed "Project ECHO," is technically still a prototype, according to the company, but it will be a launching point for more hotels of this type.

The 124-room hotel will be located at the southeast corner of State Highway 121 and Rasor Boulevard, just east of Ohio Drive. It's expected to open in the second half of 2023.

Wyndham Hotels says Project ECHO lies on two acres of land and that each room will average around 300 square feet. There will be options for single- and double-queen studio suites with kitchenettes.

"This is a milestone moment for Wyndham, as we break ground on our first hotel under this innovative, extended-stay hotel brand," Geoff Ballotti, president and chief executive officer of Wyndham Hotels, said in a press release. "Demand for extended-stay accommodations continues to surge as interest continues to grow among both guests and developers."

The hotel in Plano is owned by Gulf Coast Hotel Management. Wyndham says there are 72 hotels under the Project ECHO name that are currently planned.

"This new development will offer a modern, extended-stay product with all the conveniences of home for both leisure and business travelers visiting north Texas," Ian McClure, chief executive officer of Gulf Coast Hotel Management, said in a statement.