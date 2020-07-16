Wylie police investigating drowning of 2-year-old boy

A preliminary investigation shows several people were intermittently swimming in the pool when the 2-year-old was located face down in the water, authorities say.

An investigation is underway after a 2-year-old boy drowned while swimming in a pool at a house in Wylie, officials say.

Around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Wylie Fire-Rescue responded a report of a drowning near the 400 block of Cedar Ridge Drive.

Authorities say a person was providing CPR to the child in the front yard when medics arrived.

Officials say the responding officer and fire personnel immediately rendered aid before transporting the boy to the hospital.

However, the 2-year-old boy, who has been identified as Ezra Tolbert, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Officials say a preliminary investigation shows that several people were intermittently swimming in the pool when the 2-year-old was located face down in the water.

The incident remains under investigation by Wylie police and detectives assigned to the Children’s Advocacy Center of Collin County.