Students and teachers are mourning the loss of a Wylie High School football star Wednesday.

Azaan Abdellatif, 18, was a senior who played football, wrestled and ran track for the Pirates. But Wednesday morning, he didn't wake up, Wylie Executive Director of Public Relations Ian Halperin tells WFAA.

Murphy police say Abdellatif was last seen alive between 11 p.m. and midnight by family.

Abdellatif was in the middle of his senior wrestling season, for a team that was just over a week away from their District's Varsity Championship meet, according to the schedule on the school district's website.

He was a first-team all-district safety last year for the Pirates football team.

Wylie ISD

Abdellatif's death happened in the town of Murphy, just to the west of Wylie.

“He was a very popular and well-liked young man,” Halperin said.

A vigil is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday at the high school to honor Abdellatif.

Counselors will be on the high school campus and other Wylie schools Abdellatif attended, school officials said.

Murphy police are working with the Collin County Medical Examiner’s Office to determine Abdellatif’s cause of death.

