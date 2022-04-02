WrestleMania is taking over DFW: Here's a full schedule of events, ticket prices and stars

It's not just the event itself at AT&T Stadium on Saturday and Sunday.

DALLAS — WWE's biggest event, WrestleMania, is taking over North Texas this weekend.

And it's not just the event itself at AT&T Stadium on Saturday and Sunday.

Here's a full schedule of events around the area:

All weekend

What: WrestleMania Superstore Axxess

Where: Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in downtown Dallas

When: All weekend 9 a.m. to 1 a.m.

Ticket prices: $10, purchased through SeatGeek

More: Go here for the full schedule of WrestleMania panels, which cost extra, and also more on what the Superstore Axxess convention offers.

Friday

What: 2-for-1 Smackdown and Hall of Fame

Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas

When: 6:45 p.m.

Featured wrestlers: Undertaker (Hall of Fame inductee this year), Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, Kofi Kingston

Tickets prices: As of Friday morning, tickets were going for around $40 and up on Ticketmaster.

The #WWE universe comes to DFW this weekend and it is a HUGE universe.



Fans from all 50 states and 47 countries are expected to pump nearly $200 million into the local economy during #WrestleMania weekend.



The KBH Convention Center is hosting the Axxess Superstore.#IAmUp pic.twitter.com/nRLPE447I6 — Chris Sadeghi (@chrissadeghi) April 1, 2022

Saturday

What: NXT Stand & Deliver

Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas

When: 12:00 p.m.

Featured wrestlers: Dolph Ziggler, Mandy Rose, Bron Breaker, Cora Jade, Gunther, LA Knight

Ticket prices: As of Friday morning, tickets were going for around $21 on Ticketmaster.

What: WrestleMania

Where: AT&T Stadium in Arlington

When: 6:30 p.m.

Featured stars: "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, Kevin Owens, Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Seth "Freakin" Rollins, Ronda Rousey, Drew McIntyre, Biana Belair, The Miz, Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio, Happy Corbin.

Ticket prices: As of Friday morning, tickets for Saturday's event were starting at around $35 on SeatGeek.

Sunday

What: WrestleMania (main event)

Where: AT&T Stadium

When: 6:30 p.m.

Featured stars: Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, Edge, AJ Styles, Pat McAfee, Austin Theory, Sami Zayn, Sasha Banks, Naomi, Carmella, Queen Zelina, Omos, Bobby Lashley.

Ticket prices: As of Friday morning, tickets to Sunday's event were starting at around $35 on SeatGeek.

Monday

What: Monday Night Raw

Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas

When: 6:30 p.m.

Featured stars: Becky Lynch, Damian Priest, Bianca Belair, Kevin Owens, Seth "Freakin" Rollins, AJ Styles.