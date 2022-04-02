WrestleMania is taking over DFW: Here's a full schedule of events, ticket prices and stars

DALLAS — WWE's biggest event, WrestleMania, is taking over North Texas this weekend.
And it's not just the event itself at AT&T Stadium on Saturday and Sunday.
Here's a full schedule of events around the area:
All weekend
What: WrestleMania Superstore Axxess
Where: Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in downtown Dallas
When: All weekend 9 a.m. to 1 a.m.
Ticket prices: $10, purchased through SeatGeek
More: Go here for the full schedule of WrestleMania panels, which cost extra, and also more on what the Superstore Axxess convention offers.
Friday
What: 2-for-1 Smackdown and Hall of Fame
Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas
When: 6:45 p.m.
Featured wrestlers: Undertaker (Hall of Fame inductee this year), Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, Kofi Kingston
Tickets prices: As of Friday morning, tickets were going for around $40 and up on Ticketmaster.
Saturday
What: NXT Stand & Deliver
Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas
When: 12:00 p.m.
Featured wrestlers: Dolph Ziggler, Mandy Rose, Bron Breaker, Cora Jade, Gunther, LA Knight
Ticket prices: As of Friday morning, tickets were going for around $21 on Ticketmaster.
-------------------------------------------------------
What: WrestleMania
Where: AT&T Stadium in Arlington
When: 6:30 p.m.
Featured stars: "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, Kevin Owens, Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Seth "Freakin" Rollins, Ronda Rousey, Drew McIntyre, Biana Belair, The Miz, Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio, Happy Corbin.
Ticket prices: As of Friday morning, tickets for Saturday's event were starting at around $35 on SeatGeek.
Sunday
What: WrestleMania (main event)
Where: AT&T Stadium
When: 6:30 p.m.
Featured stars: Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, Edge, AJ Styles, Pat McAfee, Austin Theory, Sami Zayn, Sasha Banks, Naomi, Carmella, Queen Zelina, Omos, Bobby Lashley.
Ticket prices: As of Friday morning, tickets to Sunday's event were starting at around $35 on SeatGeek.
Monday
What: Monday Night Raw
Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas
When: 6:30 p.m.
Featured stars: Becky Lynch, Damian Priest, Bianca Belair, Kevin Owens, Seth "Freakin" Rollins, AJ Styles.
Ticket prices: As of Friday morning, tickets were starting at around $26 on Ticketmaster.