WrestleMania Week brings thousands of wrestling fans to North Texas

"They're going to spend a lot." Organizers expect WWE's WrestleMania 38 will help bring more than $200 million to the local economy.

DALLAS — A long line of people waited patiently outside the Superstore Axxess inside the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas on Thursday.

Members of the crowd, some in costume, were among anxious wrestling fans coming out in full force for WrestleMania Week.

The WWE is bringing WrestleMania 38 to North Texas.

“Man! It’s right here baby,” Jaime Castro shouted as he toured the WWE Superstore Axxess.

The wrestling-packed weekend is bringing fans, or the WWE Universe as they’re called, from destinations across the globe.

“Fans from all 50 states, 47 countries, are again descending on this wonderful community,” said John Saboor, vice president of special events for the WWE.

The WWE Superstore Axxess at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center provides one-stop shopping for a variety of merchandise. There is decades of memorabilia to enjoy.

There are also chances for fans to spot some of their favorite WWE superstars at a variety of events between Dallas and Arlington.

As you can imagine, large crowds could mean a huge economic impact across the region.

“This event hosted in 2016. We set records in 2016. We’re hoping to do so again. But it really is in tune of over $200 million in economic impact for our community,” explained Monica Paul, executive director of the Dallas Sports Commission.

The WWE is describing it as an action-packed and family fun weekend with many options for fans to enjoy.

“They’ve come early, they’re going to stay late, and they’re going to spend a lot,” Saboor added.